In Mykolayiv, rescuers found a body of one more victim from a missile blow on the apartment house which happened in the morning on June 29. So their number is 8.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkevych reported about it in the morning on July 1.

The body of the deceased was found in the stairwell on the evening of June 30. Disassembly of debris continues. The number of victims has not changed — six of them.