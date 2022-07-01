Morning report of the General Staff: Fighting resumed in the Kramatorsk direction

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of July 1. The current situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops concentrated a group of troops of the Western Military District, they are defending the previously occupied borders.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy troops are also defending themselves, but are regrouping and trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on encircling Ukrainian troops in the Lysychansk area. The occupiers are attacking the Armed Forcesʼ logistics areas.

In Luhansk oblast, the enemy is trying to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. It is not successful.

The occupiers intensified hostilities in the Kramatorsk direction. An attempt to improve the tactical situation near Pokrovsk for the Russians failed.