The situation at the front on June 30: the Russians are trying to surround Lysychansk, and the Armed Forces are advancing in the south of Ukraine — on the maps of “Babel”

Russian troops continue to advance in Luhansk oblast to surround Lysychansk. The occupiers have not yet entered the city itself. At the same time, the General Staff confirmed the liberation of two villages in southern Ukraine — Potiomkine in Kherson oblast and Pavlivka in Donetsk oblast.

See the situation at the front on June 30 on Babelʼs maps.

Kharkiv oblast

the Russians continue to fire on the settlements of the oblast, in particular, Kharkiv;

north of Kharkiv, the occupiers continue to defend and counterattack locally;

the Russian army again tried to attack the village of Dementievka, but the assault was repulsed.

Donbas

in the Slovyansk direction, the Russians continue to regroup troops;

the occupiers tried to attack from Dovhenky]e and in the direction of Bohorodychne — both attacks were repulsed;

the Russian army continues to attack Lysychansk to surround it;

the Russians occupied part of the Lysychansk refinery, and fighting continues for the villages of Topolivka near the refinery and Maloryazantseve; the Russian military keeps the section of the road from the refinery to Lysychansk under fire control;

attempts by the Russians to advance into the village of Spirne and enter Lysychansk from the side of the Lysychansk Gelatin Plant failed again;

Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, assures that the occupiers have not yet entered the city and there is no fighting there;

Russian sources tell about the forcing of the Siversky Donets River in the Pryvillia area and publish photos and videos from this village;

The Armed Forces repulsed attempts by the Russians to attack Pokrovske and Dolomytne in the direction of Novoluhanske and Vuhlehirsk TPPs;

the General Staff confirmed the liberation of the village of Pavlivka south of Vuhledar.

South

in the south of Ukraine tactical fighting with mutual shelling continues.

Kherson oblast