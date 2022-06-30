The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration denied capture by Russians Lysychansk: The city isnʼt surrounded, there are no street fights

The Russian army approached Lysychansk from different directions. There are shellings in several directions. However, the city is not surrounded and there are no street fights.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Russians have already reported that they control half of the city and that Lysychansk is almost surrounded. But this is not true.

"But the shelling is very strong. They deliberately fire on even humanitarian centers. There are wounded," Haidai said.

He advised civilians who still remain in Lysychansk to be in constant shelter, as evacuation is impossible — it is very dangerous. Russian occupiers clear roads with anti-tank mines.

"That is, you can drive on the road, go back, and it will already be mined," — says the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration.

He noted that Russian troops are on the outskirts. There are no street fights inside the city.