Ministry of Defense: Due to losses, Russia is removing equipment from storage in the most remote regions

Due to the losses, Russia is withdrawing weapons and military equipment from storage, in particular from the most remote regions, such as Kaliningrad oblast and Sakhalin Island.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

"To replenish current losses in equipment, the Russians are removing the necessary samples of weapons and military equipment from storage. As it became known to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, since April this year throughout Russia, including the most remote regions, such as Kaliningrad oblast and Sakhalin Island, measures are being taken to remove from storage, recovery, preparation for shipment, transportation to operational areas, as well as Russiaʼs continued use of weapons and equipment," Motuzyanyk said.