Evening summary of the General Staff: Armed Forces stopped assault on Kharkiv, Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening report on the situation at the front as of the evening of June 30. The situation is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissya directions , one of the special forces units is expected to rotate, performing tasks in the area of Pinsk, Belarus. Units of the Belarusian Armed Forces also use electronic warfare systems in the border areas with the Volyn region.

Russia maintains its units in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. The Russians fired on Ukrainian artillery positions and conducted air reconnaissance with drones near the village of Kysla Dubyna. They are also deploying electronic warfare systems near Oleshnya in Kursk oblast. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied positions. The Russians struck from a plane near Prudyanka and Odnorobivka and fired missiles at Kharkiv. Ukrainian soldiers suppressed an attempt to storm the Russian Federation in the direction of Kochubeyivka — Dementievka. The Russians fired artillery at the areas of Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, Ivanivka, Rubizhne, Yavirsky, Petrovka, Rusky Tyshky, and Kutuzivka. Russian troops also conducted reconnaissance with Orlan-10 drones near Prudyanka and Ruska Lozova.

Russian units are regrouped. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovhenke — Mazanivka. The Russians withdrew. Also, Russian troops carried out assault operations to take full control of the Bogorodychne, were unsuccessful. Enemy shelling took place in the areas of Bohorodychne, Krasnopillya, Kurulka, Vernopillya and Chervona Polyana. The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction . It struck an air strike near the village of Tetyanivka.

. It struck an air strike near the village of Tetyanivka. In the Lysychansk direction, Russian troops are shelling Ukrainian positions in the Lysychansk area. They are storming the area of the Lysychansk Refinery, have partial success and are holding the north-western and south-eastern parts of the plant. The Russians also carried out assault operations in the areas of the north-eastern part of the Lysychansk refinery, as well as Topolivka and the northern part of the settlements of Vovchoyarivka and Maloryazantseve, which are partially successful. The occupiers are holding a section of the Topolivka-Lysychansk road under fire control. The Ukrainian military stopped the Russian offensive in the direction of Loskutivka — Lysychansk gelatin plant and forced the Russians to withdraw.

, the Russian army launched a missile strike in the area of Soledar. The Russians carried out artillery shelling in the area of Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Klynove and Novoluhansk. Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped the attempts of offensive and assault actions of the occupiers in the directions of Mykolayivka — Spirne, Volodymyrivka — Pokrovske, Dolomytne — Vuhlehirsk TPP. In the Avdiivka, Kurakhovea, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at artillery and jet artillery positions along the line of contact. He fired a missile at the outskirts of Avdiivka. Conducted air reconnaissance with Orlan-10 drones.

, the Russian occupiers continued shelling in the areas of Trudolyubivka, Knyazivka, Vesely Kut, Chervonyi Yar, Kobzartsev, Lyubomyrivka, Posad-Pokrovsky, and Lupareve: as well as conducting air reconnaissance. The work of electronic warfare devices near Velyka Oleksandrivka has been recorded. In the Black Sea area, three carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type are ready for use in missile armament. Unable to withstand the attacks of the Armed Forces, the Russian occupiers left Smiiny Island. Thus, Odesa oblast is completely liberated.