Russian-occupied Melitopol will run out of gas in one or two days

The fighting damaged the main gas pipeline in Zaporizhzhia oblast, so gas will run out in one or two days in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

The mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov declared it on air of national telemarathon.

"Yesterday, the gas pipeline was really damaged during the fighting. And today there is still gas in the city of Melitopol. But everyone was clearly warned that only the gas pressure remained in the pipe. There is no new gas, so it will run out in one or two days. So there will be no gas in Melitopol, "he said.

According to the mayor of Melitopol, this will have a catastrophic impact on both the household sector and industry, in particular, food.