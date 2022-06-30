Canada will provide Ukraine with 39 armored vehicles and drone cameras

After the NATO summit in Madrid, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country would send more than 30 armored vehicles and several new drone cameras to Ukraine.

This was reported by Global News.

Canada will supply Ukraine with 39 armored vehicles, as well as spare parts and other components, for their maintenance and support.

Canadian armored vehicles are to arrive in Ukraine this summer.

The vehicles bound for Ukraine are part of 360 armored personnel carriers ordered by the Canadian government for the Canadian military. Canada will ship some of them to Ukraine, but will still receive the remainder of its order later.