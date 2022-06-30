Joe Biden: The United States will not insure Russian oil tankers

The United States and its allies will not provide insurance to Russian oil tankers.
This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a press conference following the NATO summit in Madrid.
"We and the West will not provide insurance to Russian oil tankers, so they will have huge problems with delivery to customers," Biden said.
The US President added that Russia is facing difficulties with oil production due to sanctions restrictions on access to technology.
- On June 28, the United States imposed additional sanctions on Russia, in particular. Russian gold imports to the United States were banned.