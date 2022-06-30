The General Staff said that after the departure of the Russians from the Snake Island, the Armed Forces will establish “physical control” over the island

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that after the Russians left the island of Zmiiny, the Ukrainian military planned to establish "physical control" over it.

This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"As for Snake Island. The enemy left the island, we forced him to do so. Now our military is not on the island, but it will be," he said.

According to him, currently, the Armed Forces control the island with its own weapons. Ukrainian troops plan to establish full physical control over the island.