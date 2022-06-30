The State Bureau of Investigation has filed a lawsuit against former President Yanukovych and his security chief

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, have completed a pre-trial investigation into former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his security chief, Kostiantyn Kozar.

This was reported in the Bureau.

The investigation established that on February 23, 2014, Yanukovych, acting together with the head of his security service and representatives of Russia, with the help of three helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces flew from Urzuf, Donetsk oblast and illegally crossed and transported at least 20 people across the state border to Anapa, Krasnodar Krai.

On the same day, the ex-president, being on the territory of the military unit of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation near the Cossack Bay in Sevastopol, incited the desertion of the servicemen of the Department of State Security of Ukraine, who directly provided his personal protection.