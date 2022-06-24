The prosecutorʼs office has completed an investigation into the seizure of state power by Yanukovych

The prosecutorʼs office has completed a pre-trial investigation into the seizure of power by former President Viktor Yanukovych and the assistance of former Deputy Justice Minister Volodymyr Bohatyr.

The investigation established that in September-October 2010 the mentioned defendants and a group of other persons seized state power, which led to an illegal increase in the amount of power.

As former high-ranking officials have long been in hiding from investigators and the judiciary, the pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings was carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation in absentia.

The defense has now been given access to the materials of the pre-trial investigation, after which the indictment will be sent to court.