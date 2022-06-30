News

Russia lost another 150 troops in the war

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

As of the morning of June 30, the Russian army had lost 35,600 troops in the war against Ukraine (+150 in the last 24 hours).

This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of Ukraine.

Russia has also lost:

  • 1,573 tanks (+1 for the last day);
  • 3,726 armored combat vehicles (+6);
  • 790 artillery systems (+9);
  • 246 multiple rocket systems (without changes);
  • 104 means of air defense (+1);
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 185 helicopters;
  • 641 drone (+1),
  • 143 cruise missiles (+1);
  • 14 ships/boats;
  • 2,602 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+4);
  • 61 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were suffered in the Bakhmut direction.