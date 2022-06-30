Russia lost another 150 troops in the war

As of the morning of June 30, the Russian army had lost 35,600 troops in the war against Ukraine (+150 in the last 24 hours).
This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of Ukraine.
Russia has also lost:
- 1,573 tanks (+1 for the last day);
- 3,726 armored combat vehicles (+6);
- 790 artillery systems (+9);
- 246 multiple rocket systems (without changes);
- 104 means of air defense (+1);
- 217 aircraft;
- 185 helicopters;
- 641 drone (+1),
- 143 cruise missiles (+1);
- 14 ships/boats;
- 2,602 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+4);
- 61 units of special equipment.
The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were suffered in the Bakhmut direction.