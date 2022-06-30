Russia lost another 150 troops in the war

As of the morning of June 30, the Russian army had lost 35,600 troops in the war against Ukraine (+150 in the last 24 hours).

This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of Ukraine.

Russia has also lost:

1,573 tanks (+1 for the last day);

3,726 armored combat vehicles (+6);

790 artillery systems (+9);

246 multiple rocket systems (without changes);

104 means of air defense (+1);

217 aircraft;

185 helicopters;

641 drone (+1),

143 cruise missiles (+1);

14 ships/boats;

2,602 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+4);

61 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were suffered in the Bakhmut direction.