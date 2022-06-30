Rapper R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes and human trafficking

American rapper R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes against minors, racketeering and other crimes.

This was reported by The New York Times.

The singer was accused of sexual, physical and emotional abuse of 11 victims. Several of them stated that they were minors at the time.

Prosecutors wrote in a special letter that the rapper had not repented for decades and showed contempt for the consequences of his actions, which "were fueled by narcissism and the belief that his musical talent frees him from the need to be aware of his behavior."