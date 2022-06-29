The situation at the front on June 29: the Russians continue to attack Lysychansk and near Bakhmut, and the Armed Forces destroy enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups — on the maps of “Babel”

Russian troops continue to advance on Lysychansk and near Bakhmut. They are trying to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, but the Ukrainian military detects and destroys enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

See the situation at the front on June 29 on Babelʼs maps.

Kharkiv oblast

the Russians continue to fire on the settlements of the oblast, including Kharkiv;

north of Kharkiv, the occupiers try to prevent the Armed Forces from advancing to the state border and counterattack locally;

fighting continues for the village of Dementievka.

Donbas

in the Slovyansk direction, the Russians regroup for further offensive;

the occupiers fired on the settlements near the M03 highway: Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Mykilske and others;

also the army of the Russian Federation continues the attack on Lysychansk;

the occupiers are trying to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway;

attempts to advance to the village of Spirne failed again;

The Armed Forces found sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Russians in Verkhnokamyanka and Berestove and neutralized them;

fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Klynove, and the Russians also advanced near the Vuhlehirsk TPP.

South

in the south of Ukraine tactical fighting with mutual shelling continues;

the General Staff reported that the Russians had fired on Ukrainian positions in the villages of Bilohirie and Inzhenerne in Zaporizhzhia oblast. The latter is located on the outskirts of the occupied city of Polohy, which may indicate some progress of the Armed Forces in this direction.

Kherson oblast