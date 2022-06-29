NATO reaffirmed Ukraineʼs right to join the alliance. The Presidentʼs Office responded that Kyiv maintains a course for integration

NATO reaffirmed the 2008 Bucharest Summit and all subsequent decisions on the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the Alliance.

This is stated in the NATO Strategic Concept approved at the Madrid Summit.

"We will continue to develop our partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine to advance our common interests in Euro-Atlantic peace, stability and security. We reaffirm the decision taken at the 2008 Bucharest Summit and all subsequent decisions regarding Georgia and Ukraine, ”the concept reads.

The alliance also reaffirmed its Open Door Policy. "Our doors remain open to all European democracies that share the values of our Alliance, who are willing and able to take on the responsibilities and obligations of membership and whose membership contributes to our common security. Membership decisions are made by NATO allies, and no third party has a say in the process, ”the document said.

The Presidentʼs Office said that Ukraine already meets NATO standards and maintains a course to continue integration. According to European Truth, Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Ihor Zhovkva, who heads the Ukrainian delegation to the summit, said he was satisfied with the results of the summit, and also stressed that Kyiv maintains its course to join the alliance. "No one removes Ukraineʼs Euro-Atlantic integration from the agenda," he said.

Zhovkva stressed that he sees new opportunities for Ukraine by inviting Sweden and Finland to join NATO, bypassing the MAP mechanism. "We have taken note of this possibility," the official said. The Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office is also convinced that Ukraine is already compatible with the Allianceʼs standards.

"Today, during the war, it is difficult to say that Ukraine does not meet NATO standards — whether it is a strategy or tactics of military action. Ukraine is at war not with the worldʼs second army, but not with the weakest. And we prove every day that we are compatible with NATO standards," he said.

The Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office stressed that NATO membership remains the best guarantee of security for Ukraine.