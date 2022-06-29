In Kyiv oblast, lightning struck the bridge, which was mined. The mine detonated, there are dead and wounded

In the village of Demydiv, Kyiv oblast, lightning struck the bridge, which was mined. The mine detonated and the bridge collapsed, killing and injuring people.

This was reported in Kyiv oblast military administration and by the head of the Dymer community Volodymyr Pidkurhanny.

"Today, in the Vyshhorod district, near the village of Demydiv, the bridge over the Irpin River was destroyed. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two were injured. The victims are provided with qualified medical care," the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said.

They noted that the bridge is currently closed, and all services are in place to establish the causes of the destruction.

At the same time, Pidkurhannyi wrote in comments to his publication that a detonation had occurred due to a lightning strike. The issue of possible passage through the village of Kozarovychi is currently being resolved.