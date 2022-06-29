Ukraine is working on a project to build a new “Mriya”. Billionaire Richard Branson is ready to help

The project to build a new "Mriya" aircraft is already underway. The British billionaire, the founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson, who visited Hostomel today, promised to help in this project.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, wrote about this.

According to him, they discussed with Branson a new "Mriya", the possibility of restoring the "Antonov" airfield and cooperation with Ukraine in space. As for the aircraft, the new "Mriya" will be an updated version based on modern digital equipment.

"He [Branson] expressed his readiness to help everyone he could, was pleasantly surprised by our optimism and the fact that even in such difficult moments we are thinking about how to make the leap in aerospace construction," said Arakhamia.