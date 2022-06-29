Billionaire Richard Branson arrived in Gostomel

British billionaire, founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson arrived in Gostomel, Kyiv region.

The photo with him was published by the head of the Gostomel settlement military administration Taras Dumenko.

In Gostomel, Branson was interested in Antonov airfield — specifically in how it can be restored. Dumenko told him about such prospects and existing projects for its reconstruction.

Richard Branson has consistently supported Ukraine, as well as the harshest sanctions against Russia, its leaders, and the economy. For example, before the Russian invasion on February 24, Branson wrote an article on the security situation around Ukraine. He stressed that the moment of acute crisis is bad news not only for Ukraine, but for every nation that seeks to protect its sovereignty.