The SSU detained an entrepreneur who did not return 10 helicopters to the National Guard

The security service detained the general director of a Kyiv private airline, who did not return 10 leased helicopters from Africa under martial law.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

The Service stated that the director ignored the requirements of wartime and did not return to state ownership the leased helicopters (nine Mi-8MT and one Mi-8MTV), which were to be used in combat missions and intended for National Guard soldiers. Under the agreement, the man was obliged to return the helicopters in the event of war, instead he earned tens of millions of hryvnias on their sublease in West Africa.

The detainee was informed about the suspicion under the article on obstruction of the activity of the Armed Forces in a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code). He is waiting for a measure of restraint.