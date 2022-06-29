Ukrainian military intelligence: The occupiers invented a new way to collect personal data of Mariupol residents

The occupation administration of the city of Mariupol, Donetsk oblast, is using new methods to collect information about residents who remain in the city — it has organized the reception of applications for damaged property during hostilities.
This was announced by Ukrainian military intelligence on Wednesday, June 29.
To do this, citizens must apply for the reconstruction of housing or for compensation, if it is impossible to rebuild. The statement must state that the property "was damaged as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces." It is also necessary to list all homeowners, as well as citizens registered there, and provide information on their current location.
If citizens registered in the apartment went to the territory controlled by Ukraine or abroad (except for Russia and Belarus), the people who applied are summoned for questioning. In the future, they demand to establish contact with those who left and try to force them to cooperate with the occupiers.
The process of housing reconstruction has not started yet, money for the destroyed housing is also not paid. The occupiers demolished the destroyed buildings, but did not provide the affected residents with options for resettlement. Unless they offer to move into the apartments of local residents who left because of the war.