Ukrainian military intelligence: The occupiers invented a new way to collect personal data of Mariupol residents

The occupation administration of the city of Mariupol, Donetsk oblast, is using new methods to collect information about residents who remain in the city — it has organized the reception of applications for damaged property during hostilities.

This was announced by Ukrainian military intelligence on Wednesday, June 29.

To do this, citizens must apply for the reconstruction of housing or for compensation, if it is impossible to rebuild. The statement must state that the property "was damaged as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces." It is also necessary to list all homeowners, as well as citizens registered there, and provide information on their current location.