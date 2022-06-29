The Russian army has lost another 200 of its fighters in the last 24 hours

As of June 29, the Russian army had lost 35,450 troops in the war against Ukraine, adding 200 in the last day.

This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of Ukraine.

Russia has also lost:

1,572 tanks (+5 for the last day);

3,720 armored combat vehicles (+16);

781 artillery systems (+3);

246 multiple rocket launcher (+3);

103 air defense means (+1);

217 aircraft;

185 helicopters;

640 drones (+4),

142 cruise missiles (+3);

14 ships/boats;

2,598 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+9);

61 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were suffered in the Bakhmut direction.