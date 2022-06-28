Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: Lysychansk is not surrounded, it is possible to take a humanitarian aid there. But it is almost impossible to evacuate people

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, stated that the city of Lysychansk was not surrounded by Russian troops. Humanitarian aid can even be brought there.

He spoke about this in an interview with the Babel project entitled TA.ZA.SHO, which will be published on June 29.

"Today we still managed, despite the fact that it was difficult, to deliver humanitarian goods to Lysychansk. And this will be the answer to the question of the statement that Lysychansk is in an operational encirclement. The car arrived, unloaded humanitarian kits and returned," Haidai said.

He also noted that now it is almost impossible to evacuate people from the city because it is now dangerous to be on the streets due to shelling by the Russians. Haidai explains that the Russians are trying to fire on evacuation collection points. That is why Luhansk Oblast Military Administration urges people not to gather together, but to be in shelters.

Therefore, the city is still undergoing a "quiet" evacuation, when cars take people directly from shelters. According to Haidai, up to 15,000 people are still in Lysychansk.