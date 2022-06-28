Situation at the front on June 28: Russians are shelling Kharkiv oblast en masse and want to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway — on Babel maps

The Russian occupiers are shelling Kharkiv and Kherson regions en masse. In Donbas, they are trying to attack Lysychansk and take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. They also tried to storm in the direction of Slovyansk, but without success.

See the situation on the fronts on June 28 on the maps of "Babel".

Kharkiv oblast

the Russian army continues to fire en masse on the settlements of the oblast, including Kharkiv;

north of Kharkiv, the occupiers are trying to counterattack to prevent the Armed Forces from reaching the state border;

the Russian assault on the village of Dementievka was repulsed again;

also the Russian army again tried to storm Zalyman and the neighboring village of Dovhalivka — without success.

Donbas

in the Slovyansk direction, the Russians are trying to move along the M03 highway, but the Armed Forces are holding on the Krasnopillia — Bohorodychne border;

the assaults by the occupiers of the villages of Dolyna and Mazanivka from Dovhenke failed;

attempts by the Russians to attack Lysychansk continue;

the occupiers try to get in and capture the Bakhmut-Lysychansk route. They tried to attack the village of Spirne, but suffered losses and retreated;

shelling also continues around Bakhmut and villages along the front line;

south of Vuhledar, fighting continues near the village of Yehorivka and neighboring Shevchenko.

South

in the south of Ukraine tactical fighting with mutual shelling proceeds. The Russians fired on the areas of Huliaipole, Orikhove, Kamyanske and Poltava.

Kherson oblast