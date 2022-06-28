The EU will supply Ukraine with 90 off-road trucks for the needs of the Armed Forces

The European Union is starting to supply Ukraine with 90 trucks for the Armed Forces. They will have increased passability.

This was reported by the press service of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

"The EU has started supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with more than 90 off-road trucks under the European Peace Fund. The trucks were provided to support medical, engineering and logistical units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

This aid package is part of a total package worth € 31 million. In general, the European Union plans to provide engineering equipment, medical equipment, logistics, etc.