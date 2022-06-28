Telegram-channel “Belarusian Hajun” published intercepted conversations of Russian pilots who fired rockets at Ukraine

The Belarusian Telegram channel "Belarusian Hajun" published intercepted talks between pilots of Russian fighters and bombers, who on June 25 fired about 50 missiles across Ukraine.

In short, the strikes involved Tu-22M3 bombers that took off from the Shaykovka military airfield (Kaluga region, Russia), and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters that took off from the Seshcha military airfield (Bryansk region, Russia). The strikes on the territory of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts of Ukraine were inflicted by X-32 and X-59MK missiles,” the channel reported.