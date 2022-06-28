France will send armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. They are also thinking about the supply of anti-ship missiles

The Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu stated that his country will hand over to Ukraine VAB armored personnel carriers of French production. Exocet anti-ship missiles are also being considered for supply to Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN with reference to the ministerʼs interview with Le Parisien.

According to Sebastien Lecornu, the supply of armored personnel carriers for the Ukrainian army will be significant.

"In order to move quickly in areas under enemy fire, the army needs armored vehicles," said the French minister.

"France will supply a significant number of VAB-type vehicles, which are in service," he added.

Lecornu was not informed when deliveries would begin. He noted that France is also considering sending French-made Exocet anti-ship missiles to Ukraine.