In July, restrictions on the sale of fuel will be lifted at Ukrainian gas stations

Limits on the amount of fuel at Ukrainian gas stations will be lifted in July.

This was stated by MP Andriy Herus at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center.

He noted that in June, more than 600,000 tons of oil products from European markets entered the market: 400,000 tons are diesel, 200,000 tons are gasoline, and liquefied gas.

"Thus, the situation at the gas station is stabilizing. In the center and in the east of the country we still have a certain deficit, but in the west, there are no queues at gas stations. In July, Ukrainian motorists will be able to refuel with an unlimited amount. However, the authorities urge Ukrainians to consume oil products responsibly and not to spend them unnecessarily,” the MP said.

He added that Ukraine has a well-developed plan for supplies and logistics from various European countries, so Russiaʼs intention to create a large-scale crisis in Ukraine has failed.