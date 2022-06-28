In Germany, 101-year-old concentration camp guard was sentenced to five years in prison

A 101-year-old former security guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp has been sentenced to five years in prison in the German city of Neuruppin. He was found guilty of facilitating brutal and insidious killings, as well as "creating and maintaining life-threatening conditions in the camp."

This was reported by DW.

The process lasted nine months. The accused pleaded not guilty. He stated in court that he had never served in Sachsenhausen and had worked on a farm at the time specified in the indictment. However, the prosecutorʼs office provided the documents of the security guard of the concentration camp, whose name, surname and date of birth completely coincided with the data of the accused.