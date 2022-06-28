A base of Russian troops is burning in occupied Perevalsk in the Luhansk region. In “Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic” speak about blow by HIMARS systems

In occupied Perevalsk, Luhansk oblast, a military base of the occupying troops of Russia is burning, which was probably targeted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Russian media, InformNapalm and the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces.

Previously, the blow fell on a repair plant, which housed a large number of military equipment of the occupiers and a warehouse with ammunition. A Russian terrorist, DNR ex-minister Igor Girkin (Strelkov), said that a missile had hit the "soldiersʼ base" — there are many wounded.

The leadership of the so-called "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" confirmed the blow, saying that the positions of the Russians were hit by the American MLRS HIMARS, handed over to Ukraine. Perevalsk is located 50 km from the front line and 60 km from the positions of the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially confirmed or denied the blow.