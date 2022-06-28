Ukrposhta opens its store on Amazon. There you can buy stamps

Ukrposhta opens its store on Amazon and becomes the first postal company in the world to do so. This was announced on Tuesday, June 28, by the company CEO Igor Smilyansky.

So far, the store has stamps with the ship and "Mriya", as well as clothes and caps with the Russian ship.

Smilyansky noted that the Ukrposhta store will also have goods from other sellers that they will be able to deliver to the United States. Here is a link to the store.