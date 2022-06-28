Ukrposhta opens its store on Amazon. There you can buy stamps

Ukrposhta opens its store on Amazon and becomes the first postal company in the world to do so. This was announced on Tuesday, June 28, by the company CEO Igor Smilyansky.
So far, the store has stamps with the ship and "Mriya", as well as clothes and caps with the Russian ship.
Smilyansky noted that the Ukrposhta store will also have goods from other sellers that they will be able to deliver to the United States. Here is a link to the store.
- On June 28, Ukrposhta will issue a new postage stamp — with the Mriya aircraft. The set will include a stamp, envelope, and postcard. The author of the illustration is 11-year-old schoolgirl Sofia Kravchuk from Volyn. She drew it last year for the contest "What is Ukraine for me?".