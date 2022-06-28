Strike on Kremenchuk: The death toll rose to 15, almost 60 people were injured

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk has risen to 15 people.

The chairman of the Poltava region Dmytro Lunin reported about it.

The State Emergency Service said that as of 11:30 p.m., some fires in the building were being extinguished. 59 people applied to medical institutions, 25 of them were hospitalized (1 person died in hospital). The information is being clarified.