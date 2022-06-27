The situation at the front as of June 27: the Russians are trying to surround Lysychansk, the Armed Forces are advancing in the Kherson region — on Babelʼs maps

Russian troops are trying to surround Lysychansk from the southeast and south. They are now positioned south of the Lysychansk oil refinery. At the same time, the Armed Forces are gradually advancing in the Kherson region, in particular in the Vysokopillya area.

On the situation on the fronts on June 27, look at Babelʼs maps.

Kharkiv region

in the Kharkiv region, the Russians continue to restrain Ukrainian troops to prevent them from entering the state border;

the occupiers resorted to counterattacks, in particular attacking Dementiivka, but suffered losses and withdrew;

they also tried to attack the villages of Dovgalivka and Zalyman near Balakliia, but also without success;

the Russian army tried to attack from Dovgenke in the direction of Slovyansk, but the assault on the Armed Forces was repulsed;

in addition, the Russian military fired on Kharkiv, killing at least four people.

Donbas

the Russians try to surround Lysychansk;

the offensive from the south-west was repulsed, while from the south Russian troops most likely captured Vovchoyarivka and fought in Verkhnyokamyanka. They are positioned south of the Lysychansk oil refinery;

attempts to attack in the area of Berestove and Klynove were repulsed;

the Russians also stormed the village of Vershyna from the village of Rota, had partial success, and tried to gain a foothold on the route to Bakhmut;

the Russian army fired on Bakhmut, Berestove, Soledar, Lysychansk, Avdiivka, Pisky, and other settlements of Donbas;

the Armed Forces are gradually advancing south of Pavlivka, the Russian occupiers tried to counterattack, but without success.

South

in the south of Ukraine, tactical fighting continues, the Russians fired on areas near the village of Malynivka.

Kherson region