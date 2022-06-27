Evening report of the General Staff: The enemy is consolidated on the southern approaches to Lysychansk

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 pm on Monday, June 27:
- air and missile strikes from the territory and airspace of Belarus are expected to continue;
- the enemy fired mortars at Pokrovka and Starikove, Sumy oblast. He also used jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Porozok and Verkhnya Pozhnya in Sumy oblast;
- in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to storm the area of the settlement of Dementievka, but was unsuccessful and withdrew. Also, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assaults in the direction of Dovhalivka and Zaliman;
- the occupiers take measures for operational camouflage and try to mislead the units of the Armed Forces, for which they install wooden models of tanks on the defensive positions;
- near Slovyansk, trying to take control of Mazanivka, the enemy launched an offensive from the area of the settlement of Dovhenke. He was repulsed by Ukrainian defenders and withdrew with losses;
- in the Lysychansk direction, mortar and artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka, and Soledar. The enemy led the offensive in the direction of Vovchoyarivka — Verkhnokamyanka had partial success and was consolidated south of the Lysychansk refinery. To distract the efforts of our troops, he led the offensive in the direction of Pidlisne — Lysychansk, but without success;
- in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers at the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Klynove, Bakhmut, Vershina, and Travneve. Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped the enemyʼs reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the area of Berestovo and the offensive in the direction of Medna Ruda — Klynove. In both cases, the occupiers withdrew;
- the enemy has partial success in the direction of the Company — Vershyna, trying to gain a foothold at the intersection of the E-40 highway;
- in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, and barrel and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Pisky, Avdiivka, Katerynivka, Chervone, and Malynivka. He struck an air strike near Krasnohorivka;
- Ukrainian soldiers stopped the occupiersʼ offensive in the direction of Petrovske-Shevchenko and pushed the enemy back;
- in readiness for the task of missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy keeps two carriers of cruise missiles of the naval base "Kalibr".