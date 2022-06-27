Zelensky published a video from Kremenchuk, where Russian missiles hit a shopping center. There are dead

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video from Kremenchuk, where Russian missiles hit the Amstor shopping center. He noted that at the time of the attack, there were more than a thousand civilians in and near the shopping center.

"The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine. [The object caused] no danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Just civilians tried to live a normal life, which angers the occupiers so much," he wrote.

The mayor of the city Vitaly Maletsky declared that the blow came to a very crowded place which "is 100% irrelevant to military actions". He added that itʼs already known about the dead people.