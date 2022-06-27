Zelensky will take part in the NATO summit this week

President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in this weekʼs NATO summit in Madrid.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Ukrainian authorities and people continue to resist Russiaʼs brutal war of aggression. Their courage and determination are a source of inspiration. And I welcome the fact that President Zelensky will join us at the NATO summit," Stoltenberg said. However, the Secretary General did not specify whether the Ukrainian president will be physically present at the summit.

According to Stoltenberg, a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine will be agreed at the summit in Madrid. "At the summit, we will agree on an enhanced Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. This will include substantial support. In areas such as secure communications, drone protection systems, and fuel,” added the NATO Secretary General.