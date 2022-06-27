The Ukrainian Armed Forces are pushing the Russians south. The military is asked not to comment on the counteroffensive in the Kherson region

The Ukrainian army advances in the south and pushing back Russian troops, but are asked not to comment on the counteroffensive in the Kherson region, as this is detrimental to the operation.

This was reported at a briefing by the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South operational command Natalia Humeniuk.

According to her, the occupiers are forced to build reserve lines of defense. Periodically, they try to restore the situation and conduct raids, attacks to enter the liberated areas. The enemy uses the tactics of air and missile strikes in the deep rear. One of the reasons is the lack of success on land.