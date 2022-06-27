The Ukrainian Armed Forces are pushing the Russians south. The military is asked not to comment on the counteroffensive in the Kherson region

The Ukrainian army advances in the south and pushing back Russian troops, but are asked not to comment on the counteroffensive in the Kherson region, as this is detrimental to the operation.
This was reported at a briefing by the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South operational command Natalia Humeniuk.
According to her, the occupiers are forced to build reserve lines of defense. Periodically, they try to restore the situation and conduct raids, attacks to enter the liberated areas. The enemy uses the tactics of air and missile strikes in the deep rear. One of the reasons is the lack of success on land.
Regarding the damage caused by the coverage of the actions of the Armed Forces in the Kherson direction, Humeniuk stated the following: “Unfortunately, some elements of expectation, such a very emotional expectation, significantly harmed the way our progress took place. That is why these very joyful and premature messages are very inappropriate at a time when a military operation is underway."
She added that the operation continues in the open steppe, which is very difficult to conduct open battles. In addition, the Ukrainian side currently does not have the appropriate powerful artillery, which would be as long-range as the enemyʼs.
"In order to report to us on any significant achievements, we need to drive the enemy very far so that it does not cover our positions. Therefore, I appeal once again to all those in power, to all public figures: donʼt rush ahead of the military command, let the army do its job," the spokeswoman urged.