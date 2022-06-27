The Russians destroyed more than 60 institutions and cultural monuments in the Luhansk region

In the Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers destroyed more than 60 institutions and cultural monuments. The head of regional state administration Serhiy Haidai reported about this on June 27.

Prior to the Russian invasion, there were 643 cultural institutions in the region, about 600 of which are now under occupation. The current state of many is not known for sure.

However, the complete destruction of 14 objects has been officially recorded, another 47 have serious damage, most of them destroyed by 70-90%. In particular, a drama theater and a music college were destroyed in Sievierodonetsk.