The IT army attacked more than 4,200 Russian sites in the four months of the war

From February 26 to June 26, the IT army, which brings together hackers from around the world, attacked more than 4,200 Russian online resources.

This was reported in the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

On the third day of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 250,000 volunteer hackers joined the IT army to stage daily mass attacks on Russian online resources.

Regular DDoS attacks stopped the sites of Russian government agencies. Russians could not get government services, conduct financial transactions in online banking, applicants could not apply online to universities, and lawsuits in the regions were suspended.

The IT army was hit by an economic forum of Russians, sites of national and regional media and online television, as well as Rutube. Cyber activists harmed Putinʼs speeches and disrupted the media to prevent them from spreading propaganda.