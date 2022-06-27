The losses of Russians in Ukraine reached 35,000 killed

As of June 27, Russia had lost approximately 35,000 troops in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In addition, the Russian army lost:
- 1552 tanks;
- 3687 armored combat vehicles;
- 771 artillery system;
- 243 multiple rocket launchers;
- 101 means of air defense;
- 217 aircraft;
- 184 helicopters;
- 2575 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 14 ships/boats;
- 636 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 60 units of special equipment;
- 139 cruise missiles.