The losses of Russians in Ukraine reached 35,000 killed

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

As of June 27, Russia had lost approximately 35,000 troops in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition, the Russian army lost:

  • 1552 tanks;
  • 3687 armored combat vehicles;
  • 771 artillery system;
  • 243 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 101 means of air defense;
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 184 helicopters;
  • 2575 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 14 ships/boats;
  • 636 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 60 units of special equipment;
  • 139 cruise missiles.