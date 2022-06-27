In Mariupol, more than 100 bodies were found in one of the houses

In the Left Bank district of Mariupol, more than 100 bodies were found in a house at the intersection of Peremohy Avenue and Meotyda Street.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reports about it.

These are the consequences of the Russian air bomb. The bodies of those killed are still under the rubble. According to the mayorʼs adviser, the Russian occupiers do not plan to bury the dead.

Bodies continue to be exhumed in the city. Priority is given to schoolyards and kindergartens. After exhumation, the Russians treat the pits from the smell. Such procedures are not performed on city streets and yards after exhumations.