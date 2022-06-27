Morning report of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assault on the Bakhmut direction, the Russians are trying to block Lysychansk from the south

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of the morning of June 27. The current situation is as follows:

According to available information, the Belarusian leadership continues to provide military support to Russia, in particular, Russia sent another consignment of ammunition of up to 20 cars to Belgorod oblast of Russia.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians continued shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the districts of Khrinivka and Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv oblast. Russia struck from aviation on Slavhorod of Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops fired from tanks, mortars, artillery and jet artillery on Kharkiv, Shevelivka, Pishchane, Chuhuiv, Shestakove, Zamulivka, and Ruska Lozova. The Russians unsuccessfully stormed the settlements of Dementievka and Pytomnyk. The Russian occupiers remotely mined the area near Fedorivka, Ukrainka, Zamulivka, Shestakovo and Peremoha.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts in the direction of the settlement of Dolyna, and also fired from artillery and jet artillery in the areas of Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Khrestyshche, Hrushuvakha, Svitlychne, and Kurulka. The Russian occupiers also launched an air strike near Dovhenke. The Russian army is advancing in the direction of the village of Mazanivka, the battle continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians, with the support of artillery, are trying to block Lysychansk from the south. In addition to Lysychansk, Vovchoyarivka, Loskutivka and Verkhnokamyanka are being shelled. Fighting continues in the Vovchoyarivka area. Near Verkhnokamyanka, the defenders of Ukraine inflicted heavy losses on the Russians and forced the enemy to withdraw.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army fired artillery at the districts of Raihorodok and Mayaky.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russia fired mortars, barrel and jet artillery at Spirne, Berestove, Belogorovka, Klynove, and Zaitseve. Near Pokrovske, Russian troops struck from aircraft. The Ukrainian military discovered and neutralized sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Spirne and Yakovlivka, and repulsed an assault in the direction of Klynove. Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russian offensive in the areas of Berestove and Vershina. The occupiers withdrew. The Russians are setting up new positions, in particular, checkpoints in the area of Mykolayivka.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russian military launched air strikes in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Prechistivka, Maryinka and Pavlivka. The Russians launched a missile and air strike on Avdiivka. Near Maryinka, the Ukrainian military stopped the enemyʼs attempt to advance.

In the South Buh direction, the Russian army is trying to keep the occupied frontiers. The Russians fired on Velyka Kostromka, Potemkin, Kniazivka, Partizanske, Kvitneve, and Stepova Dolyna. Ukrainian aircraft struck several successful air strikes on Russian clusters.

In the Black Sea, the Russian occupiers are holding two high-precision weapons carriers ready for missile strikes.