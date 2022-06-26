Russian troops are drawing forces to Slavyansk. They will try to repeat the scenario of Mariupol

The head of the Donetsk oblast military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that the Russian occupiers were drawing forces to Slovyansk. They will try to repeat the scenario of Mariupol.

He stated this on the air of the telethon.

"We observe the accumulation of manpower, heavy armored vehicles and artillery in the Slovyansk direction. The enemy is using its tactics and trying to move closer to the line of our defense in order to use, in addition to missiles, the planes they systematically use in Donetsk oblast, artillery to shell the city. The Russians do not change their tactics, we have seen what happened in their hometown of Mariupol and Sievierodonetsk, so we are preparing for any scenario with Slovyansk," Kyrylenko said, adding that Ukrainian defenders were prepared for this.

Kyrylenko said that the entire line of contact is currently under fire.