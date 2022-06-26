Morning report of the General Staff: Russian troops are trying to surround the Armed Forces in the area of Lysychansk

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of June 26. The current situation is as follows:

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops focused their efforts on the offensive in the directions of Dovhenke and Mazanivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians are trying to surround the Armed Forces near Lysychansk. The enemy launched an air strike with a pair of Su-25s near the village of Bila Hora.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is trying to keep the occupied frontiers.

Almost along the entire line of contact, Russian troops are shelling civilian infrastructure and positions of the Armed Forces.

There are two Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea that are ready for launch.