Despite statements by NATO members not to take part in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, they continue to actively assist the Ukrainian military. In particular, CIA spies are secretly operating in Kyiv, whose task is to pass on the most sensitive intelligence to the Ukrainian command.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing its own sources.

Much of the Western military helping Ukraine is indeed abroad. In particular, at the Ramstein air base, where the requests of the Ukrainian command for the supply of weapons are being processed. However, there are a number of Western troops operating directly in Ukraine.

The CIA spy network assists the Ukrainian command in transmitting and analyzing intelligence, but they have more experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, that is, in organizing insurgent action rather than full-scale war. In addition, the CIA is well aware that the Russians also know about their activities.

In addition, Ukraine also has a network of Western military organizations that organize the logistics of Western arms supplies. They also secretly train the Ukrainian military. They do not fight with the Armed Forces on the front lines, but advise them from deep rear headquarters, or remotely via encrypted communication.