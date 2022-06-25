Ukraine will sign a “transport visa-free regime” with the EU on June 29

Ukraine will sign a visa-free cargo travel agreement with the European Union on June 29. This will mean that Ukrainian carriers will no longer need to obtain permits.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem on a telethon.

"Starting June 29 or July 1, our motorists will not have to get permits to cross the border with the EU or between EU countries. Permits will only be issued in non-EU countries. But we agree that some countries will cancel them, there is an agreement with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," he said.

According to him, the number of freight traffic will increase significantly. Nayyem predicts that it will be 5-7 times larger than before the war. All thanks to the fact that Ukrainians will not need special entry permits.

"We donʼt have to print our permits, itʼs a mutual relationship. If our permits are revoked, so do we,” Nayem explained.