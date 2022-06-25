Morning report of the General Staff: the Armed Forces stopped the enemy in the direction of Volodymyrivka — Pokrovske

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of June 25. The current situation is as follows.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Buchka in Chernihiv Oblast and Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians fired on the districts of Kharkiv and the Vyalivsky Reservoir. The Armed Forces suppressed the Russian assault in the area of the settlement of Uda.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy focuses its efforts on the offensive in the direction of the settlements of Dovgenke and Dolyna. The enemy storms the direction Dovgenke — Mazanivka, the battle continues.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers fired artillery at the areas of Lysychansk, Spirne, and Vovchoyarivka. Russian troops tried to block Lysychansk from the south.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the offensive of enemy infantry in the direction of Volodymyrivka — Pokrovske. Russian troops withdrew. The battle continues in the direction of Pylypchatyne — Pokrovske. In the direction of Rota — Vershyna, the enemy advanced one kilometer.

The enemy tried to take control of the section of the road Yasynuvata — Kostiantynivka, fought in the direction of Vasylivka — Kamyanka. The enemy retreated with losses.