The situation at the front on June 24: the Russian offensive in the south of Lysychansk was repulsed, but they went to Hirske and Zolote — on the maps of “Babel”

Russian troops continue to advance in Luhansk oblast and tried to storm the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, but the assault was repulsed. At the same time, Russian troops entered Hirske and Zolote. In addition, according to the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, the Armed Forces received an order to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk.

On the situation at the front on June 24, look at the Babelʼs maps.

Kharkiv oblast

The General Staff reports that the Russians are trying to hold the territory north of Kharkiv to prevent the Armed Forces from crossing the state border;

at the same time, the Russians are trying to counterattack locally, in particular in the areas of Ternova and Rubizhne and near Dementievka;

the occupiers are preparing for an offensive in the directions of Izyum — Barvinkove and Izyum — Slovyansk;

the Russian army tried to attack Virnopil and Kurulka, but failed.

Donbas

the Russian army is still trying to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces on the Krasnopillya-Bohorodychne border in the direction of Slovyansk;

the occupiers conducted remote mining of the village of Dolyna near Krasnopillya;

The Armed Forces began to withdraw troops from Sievierodonetsk and surrounding villages;

the occupiers completely surrounded and entered Hirske and Zolote;

the Russians tried to storm the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, but repulsed the offensive. The battles for Vovchoyavorivka continue;

the Russian army launched a missile strike from strategic bombers on Kostiantynivka;

shelling of villages along the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway continues;

the Russians tried to advance from Myronivka towards the Vuhlehirsk TPP, but suffered losses and withdrew;

they also tried again to advance in Maryinka — and again unsuccessfully;

south of Vuhledar of the Armed Forces, the village of Pavlivka was most likely liberated. For the first time, volunteers were able to visit and evacuate people. Fighting continues south of the village.

South

in the south, artillery duels continue without advancing either side.

Kherson oblast