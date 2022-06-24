In the border areas with Belarus, Volyn was banned from visiting the forest

In the border areas with Belarus, Volyn region was banned from visiting the forest.

The head of the oblast Yury Pogulyayko reported about it.

"In the north of Volyn oblast in the areas where the Defense Forces perform their tasks, the operational situation forces them to impose a strict ban on citizens visiting forests. The conditional line, to the north of which there is a strict ban on visiting forests by citizens, runs through the settlements of Kamin-Kashirsky and Kovel districts," he said.

It is forbidden to visit the forest in the following settlements:

Kamin-Kashirsky district: Horodok, Olenyne, Huta-Borovenska, Polytsi, Huta-Kaminska, Kamin-Kashyrsky, Rakiv Lis, Podrichchia.

Kovel district: Velymche, Zamshany, Teklya, Chevel, Zalyuttia, Smolyari, Sukachi, Zabolottia, Nudyzhe, Zgorany, Zaozerne, Hupaly, Zabuzhzhia.