In the Kaliningrad region of Russia, new military exercises began against the background of Lithuaniaʼs blockade of transit

The Russian Baltic Fleet began training with a landing at one of the landfills in Kaliningrad oblast, transit to which has been restricted by Lithuania last week.

About it writes the Russian edition «RBC» with reference to the press service of command of the Western military district of the Russian Federation.

"Airborne landing is performed by servicemen in full combat gear from Mi-8 naval aviation helicopters at altitudes of about 800 meters in both light and dark hours of the day," the navy said.

During the week, the troops will "practice the skills of capturing prisoners, conducting reconnaissance patrols, disabling enemy communications, using the GLONASS system, as well as advanced short-range reconnaissance stations and ground vehicles."