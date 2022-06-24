In the Kaliningrad region of Russia, new military exercises began against the background of Lithuaniaʼs blockade of transit

The Russian Baltic Fleet began training with a landing at one of the landfills in Kaliningrad oblast, transit to which has been restricted by Lithuania last week.
About it writes the Russian edition «RBC» with reference to the press service of command of the Western military district of the Russian Federation.
"Airborne landing is performed by servicemen in full combat gear from Mi-8 naval aviation helicopters at altitudes of about 800 meters in both light and dark hours of the day," the navy said.
During the week, the troops will "practice the skills of capturing prisoners, conducting reconnaissance patrols, disabling enemy communications, using the GLONASS system, as well as advanced short-range reconnaissance stations and ground vehicles."
- On June 18, the Lithuanian authorities imposed a ban on the rail transit of sanctioned goods through their territory to Kaliningrad oblast of Russia. The ban affected coal, metals, cement, wood, building materials, and high-tech products. According to the governor of Kaliningrad oblast Anton Alikhanov, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned.
- The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stated that the restrictions were introduced after consultation with and under the leadership of the European Commission.
- In response, Russia began threatening Lithuania, and military exercises began in Kaliningrad oblast. Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev said that the Kremlin would soon respond to the "blockade" of the oblast, and the people of Lithuania "will seriously feel the consequences of these measures."